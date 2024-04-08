Nigeria: Emefiele in Court for Fresh Arraignment

The immediate-past governor of Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Godwin Emefiele, is at the Lagos State High Court in Ikeja to face charges of alleged abuse of office.

Emefiele and his co-defendant, Henry Isioma Omole, are expected to be arraigned on 26 fresh counts before Justice Rahman Oshodi on Monday.

In the charge marked ID/23787c/2024 and dated April 3, 2024, the EFCC alleged that he abused his office between 2022 and 2023 in Lagos.

Recall that Emefiele is currently undergoing prosecution by the EFCC at the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) High Court in Abuja for alleged involvement in fraudulent financial transactions while serving as CBN governor.