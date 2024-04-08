Nigerian Engineering Graduate Invents Solar-Powered Kiosks for Fast Food Vendors

A young Nigerian graduate, Usman Dalhatu, invented solar-powered kiosks for fast food sellers who operate mostly at night.

These solar-powered kiosks are common in fast food hubs in the Northern region of the country, which replace the use of generators for the food vendors to run business at night.

Dalhatu, a graduate of Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria had previously come up with an emergency ventilator idea which he transformed into a portable automatic ventilator when he was in the 200 level.

Speaking about the solar-powered kiosk, he said the idea came after seeing a vendor struggling to work at night.

Dalhatu's inventions have helped the food vendors who sell noodles, snacks, fried eggs, beverages, and other fast food for travellers and other customers.

The young inventor said he is the chief executive officer (CEO) of Dalsman Tech, a futuristic-looking solar-powered kiosk, called iCart Solution.

Dalhatu defined his invention as "a movable car that is used for making fast food and snacks in the streets and campus" to Interesting Engineering.

He disclosed that the invention has an inverter battery, cooking stove, portable desk, and a television to keep those waiting for food entertained, as well as various compartments for food storage.

Dalhatu explained that he used locally sourced materials in Nigeria to build the kiosks, and it took them five days to produce one prototype.

iCart Solution also has a solar panel at the side which can be used to charge the television and the stove, making it run on renewable energy and eco-friendly.

The number of Nigerian inventors is growing as they all have one major objective helping the teeming populations live comfortably and safely.

In this series, there are inventions such as a generator that operates on water, a urine-powered generator and a bra that detects breast cancer.