Liberia: All Hands On Desk

TNR:George Akl, Chief of Party USAID LEAD has reminded Liberians that achieving meaningful progress in domestic resource mobilization necessitates a collaborative approach.

Speaking at a one-day national dialogue aimed at accelerating decentralization, improving transparency and mobilizing resources, Akl stressed the need for government agencies, private sector stakeholders, and civil society must work hand in hand to enact policies, implement reforms, and foster an environment conducive to economic growth.

"The journey requires diligence, innovation, and unity of purpose. Let us embark on this journey with unwavering determination, knowing that the efforts today will shape a prosperous and sustainable future for generations to come," he said.

Shedding light on the pivotal role of the USAID LEAD activities, Akl mentioned decentralization, fiscal transparency, domestic resource mobilization are critical initiatives are pivotal for the nation's progress and prosperity.

"Through the LEAD Activity, we work to strengthen local institutions, promote participatory decision-making, and empower the grassroots level. USAID LEAD Activity will work on enhancing budget transparency, strengthen revenue collection mechanisms, and promote prudent financial management," he added.

The USAID LEAD Activity he added, will work towards improving revenue generation capacities, optimizing tax systems, and enhancing public financial management with the ultimate target of supporting Liberia in financing its own development priorities.

Akl believes accelerating decentralization, improving fiscal transparency and increasing domestic resource mobilization, will pave the way for a more prosperous and accountable Liberia. "Let us join hands in this noble endeavor, knowing that our collective efforts will shape a brighter future for Liberia," Akl said.

He maintained that decentralization fosters inclusive governance, empowering local communities to make decisions that directly impact their lives.

"By devolving power and resources closer to the people, we ensure that their voices are heard, and their needs are met effectively. Furthermore, decentralization promotes efficiency in service delivery, enabling prompt responses to local challenges and enhancing accountability."

Akl added that transparent fiscal practices demonstrate Liberia's commitment to accountability and integrity, reinforcing investor confidence and attracting foreign investments. Through transparent budgeting, expenditure, and revenue collection, we ensure that public resources are utilized efficiently and equitably.

He said the domestic resource mobilization is not merely a financial endeavor; it is the cornerstone of economic empowerment and sustainable development. By bolstering the capacity to generate revenue internally, the government can reduce dependency on external aid and pave the path towards fiscal independence.

"While the road ahead may be arduous, it is not insurmountable. Liberia must address inefficiencies in revenue collection and plug leakages to maximize its fiscal potential. Simultaneously, there are opportunities to explore innovative strategies, to unlock untapped revenue streams," he said.