Nigeria: Commissioner Describes Kano Health Budget As 'Annual Copy and Paste'

The commissioner says the budget is a repetition of items year after year.

The Kano State Commissioner For Health, Abubakar Yusuf, says his ministry's annual budget is unrealistic as officials always "copy and paste" the previous year's budget documents.

Mr Yusuf stated this on Monday while inaugurating a committee to drive the preparation of the budget and track its implementation, the ministry's spokesperson, Ibrahim Abdullahi, said in a statement.

"The move is very important looking at the unrealistic nature of the budget of the Ministry characterised by repeated copy and paste over the years, lamenting that what one sees in the budget of the Ministry is just duplication year by year.

"There is the need for timely and early preparedness of the budgeting process for better results upon implementation. That was why the Ministry deems it pertinent to sit together and map out strategies to have focus, aims and objectives in every fiscal year on what needs to be achieved in its budget so that they start planning from the beginning of the year," Mr Yusuf said.

The commissioner said the early preparation of the budget would also help development partners understand the activities the state government has on health for the whole year in its budget so that they could direct their funds to other activities instead of duplicating projects the government already planned in its budget.

He charged members of the committee to justify the confidence reposed in them by turning around the planning and budgeting activities of the ministry to ensure the budget meets its objectives and performs excellently.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Nigeria Health Governance By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

The terms of reference of the committee include promoting the collaboration by both departments about Monitoring and Evaluation (M&E) activities by coordinating joint monitoring and evaluation activities, facilitating quarterly monitoring visits to agencies and helping the Ministry get releases of the approved funds.

The committee has the Director of Planning, Research and Statistics, Muhammad Abubakar, as its chairperso, and Nasir Tafida as the secretary.

Members are the Director of Admin and General Services, Shehu Shehu, Deputy Director of Planning and Budget, Tijjani Kilishi, and the Officer in charge of the Monitoring and Evaluation Unit of the Ministry, Aminu El-Yakub.

Others are Health Finance Focal Person, Auwalu Shehu, Deputy Director Accounts, Muhammad Nayaya, Head of Expenditure Control, Shuaibu Abdullahi and Head of Salaries and Wages, Muhammad Bello.