Nigeria: Cross River to Procure 103 Tractors for Smallholder Farmers

Cross River State executive council has given the ministry of agriculture approval to procure 103 tractors for smallholder farmers.

The executive approval was given at the end of their 3rd meeting of the year, held in the governor's chambers.

The Commissioner of Agriculture and Irrigation Development, Johnson Ebokpo Jnr., who presented the request for the procurement of the agriculture tractors for use by small-holder farmers, explained that the tractors will boost efforts in mechanised agriculture.

He said that the company to supply them has offered to give the tractors at a total cost of N993,600,000 (Nine hundred and ninety-three million, six hundred thousand naira) only.

On delivery, the tractors will be distributed to six youths' cooperatives of 10 members each in all the 18 local government areas to enable them provide mechanisation services to large scale commercial agriculture.

Further, a statement signed by the governor's Chief Press Secretary, Gill Nsa, said the scheme is expected to create 1,080 direct jobs, 1,200 indirect jobs and improved livelihood for an estimated 2,700 rural households.

More so, beneficiaries will have six years to repay the principal sum only with a three months moratorium inclusive.