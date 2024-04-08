Nigeria: Hortinigeria Project Empowers 23 Input Dealers in Kano

In a continuous effort to enhance agricultural productivity and sustainability in Kano State, HortiNigeria--a Dutch-funded horticultural program implemented in Kano, Kaduna, Ogun and Oyo states, has conducted a comprehensive training program for agro-dealers from the various intervention areas the program operates.

During the training HortiNigeria Agribusiness Coordinator, Mr Danjuma Makama, highlighted that the training is aimed at empowering agro-dealers by creating a ripple effect that will benefit the entire Agribusiness clusters being established in collaboration with other actors across the various nodes of the value chain in Kano State.

He explained that the training is part of HortiNigeria's broader efforts to strengthen the horticulture subsector value chain aimed at equipping local agro-dealers with advanced knowledge and skills, fostering a strong Agribusiness cluster.

He added that currently, HortiNigeria is implementing a Tuta Absoluta Integrated Pest Management (IPM) campaign, where Agro-input dealers will play a critical role. According to him, the dealers will be able to provide farmers with advisory services on the solutions to tackle the pest while providing the necessary inputs to deal with it.

Speaking on behalf of the participants Mr Abdullahi Ibrahim Jibril from Dawakin Kudin revealed that the training will no doubt strengthen the relationship between agro-dealers and farmers for effective agricultural practices in the state. He explained that the training is apt and timely and therefore urged participants to put into practice what they have learned.