Nigeria: Hortinigeria Project Empowers 23 Input Dealers in Kano

7 April 2024
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Ibrahim Musa Giginyu

In a continuous effort to enhance agricultural productivity and sustainability in Kano State, HortiNigeria--a Dutch-funded horticultural program implemented in Kano, Kaduna, Ogun and Oyo states, has conducted a comprehensive training program for agro-dealers from the various intervention areas the program operates.

During the training HortiNigeria Agribusiness Coordinator, Mr Danjuma Makama, highlighted that the training is aimed at empowering agro-dealers by creating a ripple effect that will benefit the entire Agribusiness clusters being established in collaboration with other actors across the various nodes of the value chain in Kano State.

He explained that the training is part of HortiNigeria's broader efforts to strengthen the horticulture subsector value chain aimed at equipping local agro-dealers with advanced knowledge and skills, fostering a strong Agribusiness cluster.

He added that currently, HortiNigeria is implementing a Tuta Absoluta Integrated Pest Management (IPM) campaign, where Agro-input dealers will play a critical role. According to him, the dealers will be able to provide farmers with advisory services on the solutions to tackle the pest while providing the necessary inputs to deal with it.

Speaking on behalf of the participants Mr Abdullahi Ibrahim Jibril from Dawakin Kudin revealed that the training will no doubt strengthen the relationship between agro-dealers and farmers for effective agricultural practices in the state. He explained that the training is apt and timely and therefore urged participants to put into practice what they have learned.

Read the original article on Daily Trust.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 Daily Trust. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 400 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.