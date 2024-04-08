Nigeria: It's Risky Neglecting Agriculture, Says Gov Aiyedatiwa

Ondo State Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa has said no serious government would neglect the agriculture sector in the face of daunting economic hardship in the country.

Governor Aiyedatiwa, who stated this on Thursday, during a meeting with leaders of the Ondo State Farmers Congress (OSFC) in Akure, explained that agriculture is a cornerstone of any country's economy.

"Agriculture serves as a cornerstone of our economy, and any administration that neglects the farming community risks its downfall. Farming transcends individual interests, it is a collective endeavour that impacts us all," he said.

The governor, who recalls his early days in school - participating in agriculture activities, emphasised the need to also revolutionise farming by introducing modern-day techniques and facilitating access to loans for farmers.

He underscored his administration's efforts in boosting agriculture in the state, by ensuring loans are adequately provided to farmers to increase food production.

According to the governor, "Reflecting on my own childhood experiences, I recall the weekly fishing outings mandated during my primary school years. Every Wednesday at noon, we were required to participate, with the class boasting the highest fish count and receiving recognition. This activity instilled in us a profound appreciation for agriculture and underscored its significance."

While reiterating his dedication to promoting agriculture as a key driver of economic development, Aiyedatiwa pledged to work tirelessly to fulfil his promises to the farming communities in the state.

"As governor, I stand in solidarity with farmers, recognising their pivotal role in our society. Our administration is committed to creating an enabling environment conducive to farming activities.

"We will explore various avenues to provide additional support to farmers, including expanding access to loans beyond the existing schemes currently available.

"By prioritising the needs of farmers and fostering collaboration between government agencies and agricultural stakeholders, we aim to enhance agricultural productivity and ensure sustainable growth in this vital sector," he said.

Remarking, Monilari Abayomi, the President of the Ondo State Farmers' Congress, commended the governor for his proactive efforts in advancing agriculture within the state.

Abayomi reeled out the significance of modern farming technologies, access to market opportunities, and infrastructural development in rural areas.

He commended Aiyedatiwa for his initiatives aimed at bolstering agricultural productivity and ensuring food security in the state while also appreciating the governor on the ongoing road construction projects connecting urban centres to agricultural communities in the state.