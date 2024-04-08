Nigeria: Nnpp Holds Convention, Says Its Best Alternative to APC, PDP

Mr Kwankwaso said the NNPP has all it takes to ensure insecurity and poverty are eradicated in Nigeria.

The National Leader of the New Nigeria People's Party (NNPP), Rabiu Kwankwaso, says the party is the best alternative for Nigerians over the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

Mr Kwankwaso, a former minister of defence, said this at the party's national convention on Saturday in Abuja.

"In many parts of this country, especially in the North particularly in my own part of the North, so many people have been chased out of their homes and many have been killed.

"Some are in the bushes now in the forest under the forces of bandits and other criminals. And it looks like many people don't care.

"I believe it is only in this country that this sort of nonsense is happening. It is the responsibility of every government, responsible government to ensure peace of its people," he said.

Mr Kwankwaso said as a former minister and governor, he believed that Nigeria had enough resources and manpower to ensure security for citizens, as well as build a stronger and united country.

He congratulated the party for its achievements within the short time of its formation and lauded stakeholders for the speedy amendment of its constitution, slogan and logo at the National Convention.

He said the development would pave the way for its victory in future elections.

"Even my humble self, I found it very difficult to identify our logo during the last general election. That was why we thought it was very important for us to have a brand-new logo for our party.

"In our party today we have this logo. You can see new Nigeria People's Party written very clearly and NNPP very boldly.

"I believe that in the next elections, nobody will be confused about our logo.

"That is why we now have in our logo a book and academic chapter. And of course by the side of the book it is written education for all, meaning we will do whatever it takes like we did in Kano and elsewhere to ensure that every child in Nigeria goes to school," he said.

Mr Kwankwaso added: "We have taken note of the challenges of the day because in many states, especially in northern Nigeria, our children are not going to schools now because of insecurity, because of poverty and so on and so forth.

"So by implication, we are saying we will do whatever it takes to ensure security, and poverty are eradicated.

"We have all what it takes to do that so that our education can flourish so that every child will go to school, from primary to tertiary institution."

He commended the party for electing him as its national leader, pledging to ensure unity and fairness for all party members.

"All our members will continue to have an internal democracy within the party so that everybody is given an opportunity to attain his or her potential," he said.

On his part, Governor Abba Yusuf of Kano State urged NNPP members to remain united at all times in the pursuit of the party's victory in all future elections.

Mr Yusuf also urged the party members to rededicate themselves to the promotion of NNPP ideals and core values.

"Let us continue to reach out and mobilise more members to join our party. Our membership mobilisation drive must even be even more vigorous.

"Finally, let me remind us of the old adage that says a people united can never be defeated," he said.

Mr Yusuf commended Mr Kwankwaso for offering quality leadership and guidance to NNPP, making it the third fastest-growing political party in Nigeria.

The governor said that despite the over eight months of litigation over his election, his administration had made some appreciable achievements in fulfilling its campaign promises to the people.

In his remarks, the NNPP Acting National Chairman, Ajuji Ahmed, said that the party was not the party of the future, but a party of the present for the future, not owned by any individual or group of people.

Mr Ahmed said that the NNPP had the key to the future of Nigerian youths and urged them to embrace the party and register as members.

"Join the NNPP mass movement and help yourself to fulfil your current and future dreams," he said.

Highlights of the convention, observed by representatives of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), were the approval of the party's amended constitution, logo and slogan.