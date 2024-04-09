Nigeria: Osinachi Nwachukwu - Nigerians Still Awaiting Justice Two Years After

The singer, who rose to fame with the hit song, "Ekwueme', died on 8 April 2022 in an Abuja hospital.

It has been two years since gospel music sensation Osinachi Nwachukwu died, but her loved ones and fans are still sad and wonder if justice will ever be served.

The circumstances that surrounded Osinachi's death remain unclear, with many accusations and questions unanswered.

Despite the desire to hold those responsible for her death accountable, nothing much has happened with the case.

With each passing day, the likelihood of Osinachi's family finding closure diminishes, and the hope for justice fades for everyone else as well.

Osinachi, renowned for her powerful rendition of 'Ekueme', a 2016 song by Prospa Ochimana, died on 8 April 2022 at a hospital in Abuja.

Her demise sparked the typical public outcry, heightened by her status as a celebrity.

Sinach, Dunsin Oyekan, Chioma Jesus, Mercy Chinwo, and Lara George were among those who expressed strong opinions regarding the controversy that surrounded the singer's death.

Justice

The husband of the 42-year-old songstress, Peter Nwachukwu, was arrested on 11 April 2022 by the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Abuja Police Command following a culpable homicide case reported against him by the late singer's brother.

He subsequently appeared before the High Court of the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja, on 27 May for his initial trial, facing a 23-count charge filed against him by the federal government.

Since then, Mr Nwachukwu has been remanded at the Kuje Correctional Facility awaiting judgement.

The last (publicly reported) court appearance occurred in October 2023, during which Mr Nwachukwu's no-case submission was dismissed by Justice Njideka Nwosu-Iheme of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) High Court in Wuse Zone 2, Abuja.

The late singer's husband made a no-case submission, requesting acquittal without presenting a defence.

This filing is based on the defendant's presumption that the prosecution, despite presenting all its witnesses and evidence, failed to establish a connection between them and the alleged crimes.

Since the no-case submission had been dismissed, the persistent question remains, "When is delaying justice, and when will it be served?"

Denial and witnesses

On 3 June 2022, this newspaper reported that Mr Nwachukwu informed the Abuja High Court that his late wife died from lung cancer.

Furthermore, the father-of-four denied accusations of hitting his deceased wife.

He said: "Let me tell the whole world, I have suffered a lot. I have been abandoned. What killed my wife was cancer of the lungs; I didn't hit my wife. Cancer of the lungs killed my wife, Osinachi Nwachukwu, so I'm suffering for what I do not know."

However, in October 2022, two of the late gospel singer's workers, Adetunji Moses, her ex-personal assistant, and Blessing Iyamabe, told the court that Mr Nwachukwu subjected her to verbal and physical abuse.

Also, a neighbour of the deceased testified in court that the singer had pleaded with her on multiple occasions not to report her husband's abuse.

Twin sister's tribute

On her Facebook page, Amarachi Grace, the twin sister of the late Osinachi, paid tribute to her.

Amarachi shared a video song (which contained their pictures) on Friday, expressing that her late twin sister came, saw, and conquered.

In the video's caption, she revealed her longing for Osinachi, stating, "We will see each other again on that resurrection morning.

"This is exactly two years you left this wicked world. Precious in the sight of God is the death of his righteous ones Psalms 116:15."

Netizens react

In the video comment section, netizens expressed sorrow and urged her (Amarachi) to find solace in God.

A Facebook user, Afomao Okeke, lamented the singer's death, emphasising that her sweet voice and message of repentance will always be cherished.

Okereke said, "What a wicked world. We miss you. May you continue resting in the Lord."

Jessica Onyeanchie, another user, declared that the singer's killer would never find peace and wished Osinachi eternal rest.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Nigeria Music By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Blessing Buchi noted, "It is well, my sister; nobody can replace her, as she was a wonderful woman of God and a friend in need."

According to Chisom King, the earth lost, but heaven gained.

Agreement Vukeya wrote, "Keep on resting, my favourite; you'll forever be in our hearts."

Osinachi

On 25 June 2022, this newspaper reported that the late singer was laid to rest amidst tears at her father's compound in Isochi Umunochi, Abia State.

The burial ceremony was attended by her twin sister, siblings, parents, children, pastors from Dunamis Church, and fans. However, her husband, Mr Nwachukwu, was absent.

Osinachi was the lead singer at the Dunamis International Gospel Centre before she died.

She also featured in several popular gospel songs like "Nara Ekele" by Pastor Paul Enenche (Dunamis, Abuja) and "You no dey use me play" by Emma.

Osinachi, who bore four children, released her last song, 'Ikem (God of Power)' in November 2021.