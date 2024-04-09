West Africa: AG Speaker Barau Says - 'We Are Resolute to Uphold Peace and Stability'

The Acting Speaker of the ECOWAS Parliament, Hon Barau Jibrin, has said that the representatives of the Sixth Legislature of the ECOWAS Parliament, are resolute to uphold peace and stability of the people of West Africa.

Acting Speaker Barau said this on Saturday 6th April 2024, while delivering a closing statement at the just concluded inaugural session of the community parliament.

The Session, which was convened in accordance with Article 28 of the Supplementary Act Relating to the Enhancement of the Powers of the ECOWAS Parliament, has marked the beginning of a new era for regional representatives' revitalised Community Parliament.

He told regional representatives "We are resolute in our mission to uphold peace and prosperity for the people of West Africa, and this session has provided us with the platform to launch this noble endeavour".

He explicated that an integral part of the events that should have characterized the inaugural session of the Parliament was the election of the Speaker.

Unfortunately, he said that did not happen due to the absence of their brothers and sisters from Togo, who, by virtue of their Supplementary Act, should assume the speakership of the 6th Legislature.

"I seize this opportunity to express our solidarity with the Togolese Delegation and pledge the full support of this Parliament in ensuring that the Togolese Representatives are inaugurated as soon as possible, which will ultimately lead to the election of new Speaker," he expressed on behalf of the regional parliament.

He also congratulated his fellow Honourable members, who were elected Deputy Speakers, and at the same time reminded them of the heavy responsibilities they have to carry.

He assured that pending the election of the Speaker, they shall work consultatively to keep the Parliament afloat, saying "I am convinced we will spare no effort to achieve our objectives".

He told the honourable members of the 6th Legislature, that they will be counting on their efforts, contributions, and, above all, effective presence at our deliberations as they get things going.

"Your passion, dedication and commitment to achieving the objectives of the Parliament will enable us to make ECOWAS an ECOWAS of peoples where peace and prosperity reign for all", he told the regional representatives.

He challenged the members of the Sixth Legislature that their responsibilities are heavy, and they must be aware of them and remain totally faithful to their commitments.

He said that that is the reason they need to work together with intelligence, rigour, and determination to meet the major challenges that lie ahead.

"Honourable Members, the mission we have been assigned is enormous but very exciting because it involves putting ourselves at the service of the community to ensure its prosperity and emergence", he told the regional lawmakers.

He challenged the members to work resolutely to produce concrete and valuable results for ECOWAS, saying "We have deliberately chosen to be on this front. So, let's join forces beyond our differences to remain true to our commitments and make history with our term of office".

