Nigeria: Eid-El-Fitr - CP Orders Security Beef-Up in Kogi

The Commissioner of Police in Kogi, Bethrand Onuoha, has ordered personnel in the Command to maintain water-tight security to ensure a hitch-free Eid-el-Fitr celebration across the state.

Mr Onuoha gave the order during a meeting with all the Divisional Police Officers, Supervisory Area Commanders, and Tactical and Operational Commanders at the Command's headquarters in Lokoja on Monday.

He said the festivity had made it imperative for the police personnel to ensure that residents celebrate peacefully and successfully.

"The security of lives and property is paramount to the government, hence my directive for water-tight security across the State before, during, and after the celebrations.

"Therefore, all the DPOs, as well as their Supervisory Area Commanders, Tactical and Operational Commanders must beef up security within their area of responsibilities and ensure massive deployment of patrol teams on major highways.

"There must be undercover operations to black spots, flashpoints, and other vulnerable criminal spots to nip in the bud all forms of crimes and criminality across the State.

"This is because we want to make sure that detection of crimes is prompt to serve as an effective deterrent to all criminals," he said.

The CP reiterated the command's unwavering commitment to working in collaboration with other security agencies and critical stakeholders to ensure the safety of lives and property.

He urged residents to always provide security agencies with prompt and credible information to curtail the activities of criminals.

While felicitating Muslims on the occasion of the 2024 Eid-el-Fitr celebrations, Mr Onuoha also congratulated them for completing the fasting in the holy month of Ramadan.

(NAN)