Nigeria: How I Became Edo Deputy Governor After Losing 2023 Election - Omobayo Godwins

The new deputy governor said he joined the PDP a few months after losing at the election petition tribunal, where he challenged the declaration of APC's Peter Akpatason as the winner of Akoko Edo federal constituency in 2023.

The new Deputy Governor of Edo State, Omobayo Godwins, has said he won the 2023 House of Representatives election for Akoko Edo Federal Constituency, but his victory was taken away by "political buccaneers."

Mr Godwins, 38, became the deputy governor of Edo State on Monday following the removal of Philip Shaibu by the state House of Assembly.

Speaking in an interview on Channels Television, Mr Godwins said he had expected to re-contest the seat in 2027 only for him to become the deputy governor, which he described as an "act of God."

"If you look at my acceptance speech. I tagged it as an act of God. Of course, I ran for House of Representatives in 2023; though I won, the political buccaneers took it away," he said.

Mr Godwins, who contested the 2023 election on the platform of the Labour Party (LP), said he took the two dominant parties - the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and the All Progressives Congress (APC) in his federal constituency by storm.

He lost the election to Peter Akpatason of the APC.

He said he benefited from the popularity of the LP presidential candidate, Peter Obi, in taking his campaign to all sections in Akoko-Edo federal constituency.

He described LP as a party and a movement and thanked the party for giving him the platform to contest the election.

Asked if he was a member of the PDP, Mr Godwins said he joined the PDP a few months after losing at the election petition tribunal, where he challenged the declaration of Mr Akpatason as the winner of the election.

Loyalty pledge to Obaseki

Governor Godwin Obaseki is serving the last year of his second term and will exit office on 12 November.

His new deputy said it does not matter how long he will stay as deputy but the impact he can make within a few months.

Speaking further, Mr Godwins pledged his total loyalty to the governor in the few months they will work together.

"It's okay with me. Life is a process. At 37+, I am already a deputy governor; it has improved my political outlook, and I am not in a rush to drag with my governor. Whatever he said I should do is what I will do. He knows my strength. So, I will dwell on my strengths and add value. Politically, I am learning on the job.

Mr Godwins, who is from the same senatorial district as Mr Shaibu, made a terse comment on the removal of his predecessor by the state lawmakers.

"That's politics for you. Your job, first of all, is to be loyal."

Mr Shaibu's removal from office on Monday was the peak of his prolonged political rift with Governor Obaseki.

The Edo State House of Assembly, at its plenary on Monday, overwhelmingly voted for his removal from office after adopting the report of the panel constituted by the state chief judge to investigate the allegations of gross misconduct against Mr Shaibu.

In his first reaction, after he was removed from office, Mr Shaibu said the lawmakers had betrayed the trust of the Edo people, adding that he was removed from office because of his governorship ambition.

He vowed to challenge his impeachment at the court, adding that he was confident that the legal system would vindicate him.