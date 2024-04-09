South Africa/Nigeria: Banyana Banyana, Super Falcons Set for Epic Battle in Pretoria

Both teams are locked in a qualification battle for the women's football event at the Paris Olympic Games, taking place in a few months.

After a keenly-contested first-leg encounter last Friday at the MKO Abiola stadium, Abuja, in which the Super Falcons prevailed 1-0, the stage is set for another epic clash between the South Africa and the Nigeria national women's football teams.

Tuesday's all-important clash is billed for the Loftus Versfeld Stadium in Pretoria.

While the Super Falcons are determined to uphold their undefeated record against Banyana Banyana on South African soil in senior women's football, their hosts are optimistic they can change the narrative; especially with their current status as the reigning African champions.

Years of dominance

Since Nigeria's resounding 7-1 victory in a 1995 World Cup qualifier, Banyana Banyana have not secured a win over the Falcons within South Africa's borders, even though the competition has intensified over the years.

Throughout their 24 encounters (seven in South Africa), Nigeria boasts 15 wins, with five draws and only four losses to South Africa.

One of those draws forced a penalty shootout in the 2018 Women's Africa Cup of Nations final, which Nigeria ultimately won.

South Africa's victories came in Bata, Equatorial Guinea (2012 AFCON), Cape Coast, Ghana (2018 AFCON), Lagos, Nigeria (Aisha Buhari Cup), and Rabat, Morocco (2022 AFCON).

Despite the overall advantage, Nigeria has only drawn twice against Banyana Banyana within South Africa. These stalemates occurred in a 2004 Olympic qualifier and a 2012 friendly match.

Talking tough

The Super Falcons, who arrived in Pretoria on Monday, have been talking tough as they are eager to end their 16-year absence at the Olympics.

Captain Rasheedat Ajibade has been instrumental in Nigeria's recent success against Banyana Banyana, scoring the consolation goal in their 2-1 defeat last year and the winning penalty in the first leg of this qualifier.

She said: "We are not under any illusions. It is going to be a big and tough fight. For us, we have 90 minutes standing between us and the long-elusive ticket to the Olympics, and we will give it our all.

"We want Nigerians to believe in the Super Falcons. The players are motivated by the keen desire to play in the Olympics. Personally, I have played at every tournament you can think of, except the Olympics. The time to do it is now." Ajibade added.

Another key player, Jennifer Echegini, also reiterated the Super Falcons' desire to get the job done in Pretoria.

She said: "100%. We want this badly, and when you want something, you go for it, so we are ready, and as long as we get the job done, No one can stop us."

Though the Super Falcons coach Randy Waldrum rues the missed chances in the first leg, he has hinted his team will adopt almost a similar approach in Pretoria.

He said: "I think we are going to this the same way. We will be confident. One thing is that they may change the tactics a bit, and we can change ours too, but at the end of the day, it comes down to the players.

"We have the same set of players that we had on Friday night against their players. Our players know what's at stake, and they know we are one game away from achieving their goals of getting to Paris. I feel confident in the players we have that they will go get the results."

Kickoff at the 51,000-capacity Loftus Versfeld Stadium is set for 7:30 P.M. South African time (6:30 P.M. Nigeria time).