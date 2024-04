The Office of the President informs the public that His Excellency Adama Barrow, President of the Republic of The Gambia, is pleased to declare Wednesday, 10th, and Thursday, 11th April 2024, as public holidays throughout The Gambia in observance of the Muslim feast of Eid-ul-Fitr locally called 'Koriteh'.

President Barrow wishes all Gambians, home and abroad, a happy and blessed Eid on behalf of the government and the First Family