Kenya: Kemosi Declines Ghana Envoy Post, Citing Family Matters

Nairobi — Former West Mugirango Member of Parliament Vincent Kemosi has turned down the nomination by President William Ruto to serve as Kenyan High Commissioner to Ghana.

National Assembly Defence, Intelligence, and Foreign Relations Committee Chairman, Nelson Koech confirmed receipt of a letter from Ke-mosi stating that he will not be taking up the post due to compelling family matters.

About The Author

BRUHAN MAKONG

Bruhan Makong reports on security, human rights, and global affairs. He is passionate about uncovering the truth, amplifying the voices often drowned in silence, and holding those in power to account.

See author's posts