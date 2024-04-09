Sierra Leone: Recaptured On the Act - Armed Robbers Caught After Escaping 88-Year Sentences

9 April 2024
Concord Times (Freetown)
By Alhaji Haruna Sani

In a stark reminder of the repercussions of the November 26 prison break, the Sierra Leone Police last week apprehended three notorious armed robbers who had previously been serving lengthy 88-year sentences.

The trio had managed to escape when assailants breached the Pademba Road Maximum Prisons, but their freedom was short-lived as law enforcement successfully recaptured them after the suspects committed a robbery at a residence in Bathurst Village, Western Area Rural District.

Assistant Inspector General of Police (AIG) Sylveser M.N Koroma, the Regional Commander for the Western Region- Freetown West, during a press briefing focused on drug-related matters held in the conference room at the police headquarters on George Street in Freetown, the captured arm robbers were prominently displayed in front of assembled journalists.

Among the captured robbers were Yummy Strasser-King and Chernor Jalloh, also known as Fula Boy, both of whom were serving 88-year sentences. Additionally, Gibrilla Kamara, alias Wizzy, was detained as an accomplice.

The stolen items recovered from the robbers included recent models of iPhones and Samsung phones, computer laptops, as well as gold chains and rings, among other valuables. Furthermore, a locally made short gun with cartridges was confiscated and presented as evidence during the briefing.

This latest development underscores the ongoing challenges stemming from the November 26 prison break, highlighting the negative consequences and risks to public safety posed by such events.

Read the original article on Concord.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 Concord Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 400 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.