Sierra Leone: Recaptured On the Act - Armed Robbers Caught After Escaping 88-Year Sentences

In a stark reminder of the repercussions of the November 26 prison break, the Sierra Leone Police last week apprehended three notorious armed robbers who had previously been serving lengthy 88-year sentences.

The trio had managed to escape when assailants breached the Pademba Road Maximum Prisons, but their freedom was short-lived as law enforcement successfully recaptured them after the suspects committed a robbery at a residence in Bathurst Village, Western Area Rural District.

Assistant Inspector General of Police (AIG) Sylveser M.N Koroma, the Regional Commander for the Western Region- Freetown West, during a press briefing focused on drug-related matters held in the conference room at the police headquarters on George Street in Freetown, the captured arm robbers were prominently displayed in front of assembled journalists.

Among the captured robbers were Yummy Strasser-King and Chernor Jalloh, also known as Fula Boy, both of whom were serving 88-year sentences. Additionally, Gibrilla Kamara, alias Wizzy, was detained as an accomplice.

The stolen items recovered from the robbers included recent models of iPhones and Samsung phones, computer laptops, as well as gold chains and rings, among other valuables. Furthermore, a locally made short gun with cartridges was confiscated and presented as evidence during the briefing.

This latest development underscores the ongoing challenges stemming from the November 26 prison break, highlighting the negative consequences and risks to public safety posed by such events.