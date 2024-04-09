South Africa/Nigeria: Tickets to Banyana Vs Nigeria Available At Loftus Stadium

9 April 2024
South African Football Association (Johannesburg)

Students who produce their student cards at the gates will be able to enter the stadium for free until 19h00. The Gautrain will also run FREE trains and busses from Park Station to Hatfield till late if the passengers produce a match ticket.

The Gautrain will also allow time if the match finishes late and goes into penalties. A lot will be at stake at Loftus in the second leg of this CAF Women's Olympic qualifier as the winner over the two legs will qualify for the 2024 Paris Olympic Games. The Super Falcons won the first leg 1-0 last on Friday at MKO Abiola Stadium in Abuja.

