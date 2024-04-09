Gambia: With All the Publicity Given in Combating Drugs Like Kush Has a Lab Been Built?

9 April 2024
FOROYAA Newspaper (Serrekunda)

Drug abuse and fake drugs are both threats to health and life. Laboratories are necessary to test fake drugs from being used and the rehabilitation of drug abusers must be linked to the testing of substance abuse by drug addicts.

This is precisely the reason why Foroyaa has been enquiring how far the government has gone in the construction of a laboratory. The minister of health, Dr Samateh, last year told law makers that the World Bank would be funding the construction of a laboratory to test drugs.

