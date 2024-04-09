Nigeria: Veteran Kannywood Actress Saratu Daso Is Dead

A veteran Kannywood actress Saratu Gidado, popularly known as Daso, has passed away.

The news of her demise, disseminated through local radio stations in Kano, has sent shockwaves throughout the entertainment community in Kano State.

Her family members said Daso died in her sleep in the early hours of Tuesday after the midnight meal before the commencement of the day's Ramadan fast (Sahur).

Daso was a prominent figure in the Hausa film industry for over 18 years. Her remarkable performances and versatile roles endeared her to audiences across Northern region. Prior to her illustrious acting career, Saratu served as a dedicated school teacher.

The announcement of her passing has left fans and colleagues mourning the loss of a beloved talent. As preparations were underway for her funeral, scheduled for 4:00pm, tributes have continued to pour in from all corners of the entertainment world.

Despite her success in the film industry, She was a loving wife and mother. Her resilience and dedication to her craft served as an inspiration to many aspiring actors and actresses in the Kannywood industry.