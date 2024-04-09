Nigeria: Eid-El-Fitr - President Tinubu Calls for Unity to Build Nigeria

9 April 2024
Leadership (Abuja)
By Jonathan NDA-Isaiah

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has felicitated the Muslim Ummah at Eid-el-Fitr, an auspicious occasion that signifies the end of Ramadan, a hallowed season which reflects total submission to God Almighty and to His command of sacrifice and service to humankind.

The President, in a statement by his spokesman, Ajuri Ngelale, on Tuesday, greeted the Muslim faithful in Nigeria and all around the world, praying that their supplications and sacrifices this season and even after will receive the fitting rewards from Almighty Allah.

As he emphasised during an iftar with Nigeria's leaders of thought and conscience, President Tinubu appealed to all citizens to come together and rededicate themselves to the noble duty of building the nation, stating: "We are the sculptor, and Nigeria is the clay; we build it the way we desire".

The President prayed that the lessons, blessings, and the joys of this season abide with us always while wishing Nigerians, Happy Eid-el-Fitr celebrations.

Read the original article on Leadership.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 Leadership. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 400 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.