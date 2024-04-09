Nigeria: You'll Experience Our Country's Vibrancy, Nigerian Authors Tell World Writers

The Association of Nigerian Authors (ANA) has urged its contemporaries from around the world to explore the true essence of Nigeria's vibrancy and hospitality.

ANA said like every other nation, Nigeria, the most populous African country, has its numerous problems, but still boasts "a resilient, dedicated and patriotic populace diligently working towards positive change."

ANA President, Dr Usman Oladipo Akanbi, said these during a goodwill message delivered at the Congress of the World Organization of Writers in Abuja.

Akanbi also emphasised that virtual meetings cannot replace the significance of the physical gathering of the writers.

"Distinguished writers from Eurasia, Africa, and various corners of the globe, esteemed delegates and guests," Akanbi said.

"Good morning, and welcome to the historic inaugural World Congress of Writers taking place in the largest black nation on earth.

"It is with great pleasure and honour that I stand before you to deliver a Goodwill message on behalf of the Association of Nigerian Authors, the leading body of creative writers on the African continent.

"Welcome to our magnificent Mamman Vatsa Writers Village, nestled in the heart of Mpape, Abuja, Nigeria. Your presence here is truly valued and appreciated.

"In today's interconnected world, distances between individuals have significantly diminished, thanks to technological advancements.

"While virtual platforms have facilitated robust exchanges of ideas, they inherently lack the depth and richness of face-to-face interactions.

"Hence, this physical gathering holds immense significance, providing an opportunity for genuine human connections that transcend cultural boundaries.

"Every country faces its own set of challenges, and Nigeria is no exception. However, I assure you that Nigeria boasts a resilient, dedicated and patriotic populace diligently working towards positive change.

"Despite the negative narratives sometimes portrayed, your experiences here will undoubtedly unveil the true essence of Nigeria's vibrancy and hospitality. As you immerse yourselves in the richness of our nation, I encourage you to savour the ambiance of our dear country. Once again, I extend a warm welcome to the beautiful city of Abuja. "Thank you all, and may God bless our gathering."