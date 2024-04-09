Nigeria: Sultan Declares Wednesday Eid-El-Fitr

The Nigerian Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs (NSCIA) under the leadership of its President-General and Sultan of Sokoto, Alhaji Muhammad Sa'ad Abubakar III, has declared Wednesday as the first of Shawwal and Eid day, commemorating the completion of the 2024 Ramadan fast.

The Deputy Secretary-General, NSCIA, Prof. Salisu Shehu, said this in a statement on Monday night.

According to him, this is due to the fact that the new crescent was not sighted in the Kingdom on Monday.

This means that this year's Ramadan fasting would complete 30 on Tuesday.

"The NSCIA under the leadership of its President-General and Sultan of Sokoto, Alhaji Muhammad Sa'ad Abubakar, wishes to inform the Nigerian Muslim Ummah that there was no positive report of the sighting of the crescent of Shawwal 1445 AH on the 29th of Ramadan 1445 AH.

"Consequently, Ramadan fast will continue tomorrow Tuesday, 9th April 2024 as the 30th day of Ramadan. Therefore, Wednesday, 10th April 2024 is hereby declared as the 1st day of Shawwal 1445 AH and the day of Eid-il-fitr," Shehu said.

The Council prayed that Allah accepts the fasting and other virtuous acts in Ramadan and grant all peaceful and blissful Eid celebrations.

The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia had earlier declared Wednesday as the first of Shawwal and Eid day.

Daily Trust reports that the Sultan Abubakar III on Sunday, in a statement urged Muslims across the country to look for the new moon of Shawwal immediately after sunset on Monday, 29th Ramadan 1445 A.H. which is equivalent to 8th April 2024.

"If Muslims sight the crescent in accordance with the moon sighting and verification standards, then His Eminence would declare Tuesday, 9th April 2024 as the 1st of Shawwal and the day of 'Idul Fitr. However, if the crescent is not sighted that day, then Wednesday, 10th April 2024, automatically becomes the day of 'Idul Fitr," Oloyede had said.