Nigeria: State of the Nation - ADC Knocks Tinubu, Demands Action

The African Democratic Congress (ADC) has lamented the state of affairs in the country, saying the present administration's message of Renewed Hope is no longer good enough.

Addressing a World Press conference at the National headquarters of the party in Abuja on Monday, ADC National Chairman, Ralphs Okey Nwosu, said in spite of the promise by the federal government, general standard of living has taken a nosedive.

Reading from a text entitled "Hope is No Longer Enough: Action is what is needed", Nwosu said they have continued to make the sacrifices of nation building under "a harsh and tyrannical political environment*, adding that "The nation's roads remain unsafe, transportation costs are unbearable, food unaffordable, security of life and property and general standard of living has taken a nosedive even though our country is not at war."

He said many children can no longer go to school, "as the kidnapping spree have continued unchallenged. It is like there is a grand conspiracy to strangulate and dehumanize all of us. We must remain optimistic. It is heartwarming to note, that in spite of the reckless abuse of systems and cluelessness or wickedness of those in power, we have continued in the struggle and remain ever committed to the vision of building a Super Power, economically viable Nigeria that will be a pride of the African continent."

Nwosu who condemned the distribution of palliatives said, "As passionate and transformation oriented political party we must remain forthright, focused and determined; we must not allow the developments of the last decade and the recklessness of those in power to diminish our optimism and resolve. As we had warned at the inception of President Bola Tinubu presidency, the palliative system of governance is not an option as it is unhealthy and demeaning.

"Government attempting to correct a clear policy summersault with a refugee camp food sharing system is evil, sacrilegious, dehumanizing and will create ill-wind that can only result to a circus of corruption and frustration. We sounded this alarm, and today, the reality has dawned on the nation with almost all elected persons both at the executive and legislative levels involved in the bizarre extravagance of looting.

"In the midst of general poverty our legislators collect billions of naira and trailer loads of rice as palliatives for their constituents, while the governors and presidency and their appointees now have huge monthly allocations from FACC for the elusive palliatives.

"And yet hunger persists. A youthful and energetic population as ours have no business being treated as refuges, they need empowering rejuvenating system and connections with their leader and they need their government to create the enabling environment and a clear strategic roadmap for a collaborative and dynamic all-round development."