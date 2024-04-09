Nigeria: Noun to Confer Honorary Degrees On Innoson CEO, Novelist Hafsat Abdulwahid

The Management of National Open University of Nigeria (NOUN) says it will award honorary degrees to the Chairman of Innoson Motors , Dr. Innocent Chukwuma, and Hajiya Hafsat Abdulwahid, the first female Novelist in Northern Nigeria, for distinguishing themselves in promoting local contents and education in the country.

Vice Chancellor of the university, Professor Olufemi A. Peters, said this at the 13th Pre-Convocation briefing on Monday in Abuja.

He said the institution will also confer the investiture on the Oba of Benin, His Royal Majesty Omo N'Oba N'Edo, Uku Alpolokpolo, Ewuare 11 as the new Chancellor designate.

He appreciated President Ahmed Bola Tinubu for finding the monarch worthy to be appointed as Chancellor

The vice chancellor said Innoson will be conferred with honorary degree in Business Administration, while that of Hafsat is Doctor of letters.

He said: "The last time we had honorary degree in this varsity was 2015, as it is not something we do often."

"The two awardees reflect the core values of National Open University of Nigeria, which is enterpreneurial ingenuity and content creativity and we are very glad that they accepted to be honoured by the university," he said.

He also disclosed that convocation lecture will be held on Thursday and and the lecturer is the Vice Chancellor of Open University of Tanzania, Prof Elifas Bisanda.