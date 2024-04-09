Nigeria: Noun to Confer Honorary Degrees On Innoson CEO, Novelist Hafsat Abdulwahid

8 April 2024
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Chidimma C. Okeke

The Management of National Open University of Nigeria (NOUN) says it will award honorary degrees to the Chairman of Innoson Motors , Dr. Innocent Chukwuma, and Hajiya Hafsat Abdulwahid, the first female Novelist in Northern Nigeria, for distinguishing themselves in promoting local contents and education in the country.

Vice Chancellor of the university, Professor Olufemi A. Peters, said this at the 13th Pre-Convocation briefing on Monday in Abuja.

He said the institution will also confer the investiture on the Oba of Benin, His Royal Majesty Omo N'Oba N'Edo, Uku Alpolokpolo, Ewuare 11 as the new Chancellor designate.

He appreciated President Ahmed Bola Tinubu for finding the monarch worthy to be appointed as Chancellor

The vice chancellor said Innoson will be conferred with honorary degree in Business Administration, while that of Hafsat is Doctor of letters.

He said: "The last time we had honorary degree in this varsity was 2015, as it is not something we do often."

"The two awardees reflect the core values of National Open University of Nigeria, which is enterpreneurial ingenuity and content creativity and we are very glad that they accepted to be honoured by the university," he said.

He also disclosed that convocation lecture will be held on Thursday and and the lecturer is the Vice Chancellor of Open University of Tanzania, Prof Elifas Bisanda.

Read the original article on Daily Trust.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 Daily Trust. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 400 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.