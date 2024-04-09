Nigeria: Prada Uzodimma Partners Naseni On Innovative Learning Aids for PWDs

As part of efforts to foster inclusive education, Barrister Prada Uzodimma, founder of The Ability Life Initiative, has called on the National Agency for Science and Engineering Infrastructure (NASENI) to produce innovative learning tools for persons with disabilities (PWDs).

She made the call when she paid a courtesy visit to the Executive Vice Chairman/CEO of NASENI, Mr. Khalil Halilu, at the agency's headquarters in Abuja recently.

According to her, the visit was to familiarise with operations of NASENI and seek areas of possible collaboration between the agency and The Ability Life Initiative, a foundation geared towards bridging the gap for persons living with disabilities.

Uzodimma lauded the giant innovative strides of NASENI in recent times, especially under its current management team, adding that she was willing to partner with the agency for innovative intervention for educational materials for PWDs.

"As an advocate of education and inclusivity, I strongly support the production of inclusive learning materials in schools, and a collaboration with NASENI can empower individuals with disabilities with technological learning tools and attract investors to support locally manufactured accessible devices.

"I am excited to embark on this promising partnership with the new NASENI," she said.

She, however, lamented that a lot of students with disabilities, especially in public schools were not being carried along because of little or no learning aids for them, adding that her Foundation was set to provide intervention measures within its capacity.

"Every child has a right to inclusive education, including children with disabilities, no one should be excluded, and that is what I stand for, and I will fuse that in my projects for this year.

"We are going to schools, and I want to also encourage schools owned by government at all levels to take in people that have disabilities, but in most cases when you go to these schools you find out that some of the barriers is that they don't have assistive technological learning devices for them to effectively learn," she added.

In his remarks, NASENI CEO Halilu commended Uzodimma for her passion and interest towards ensuring that the less-privileged, especially the PWDs have access to education and fulfil their dreams.

He, therefore, pledged his readiness towards working with her Foundation and as well expressed the agency's commitment in coming up with innovations that will promote inclusive education.

Barr. Prada Uzodimma, Imo state-born legal icon, is a humanitarian, who frequents various television programs to educate the masses on their human and legal rights.

As a seasoned legal practitioner who has garnered a wealth of legal knowledge and experience over the years, she has dedicated herself to shaping young people.

In 2021, she launched the Prada Uzodimma Law School Scholarship Grant (PUSG) in partnership with Principle Legal Consult to ease the difficulties for indigent but aspiring young lawyers across Nigeria to enable them realise their dreams of becoming lawyers by paying their Nigerian Law School tuition fees, and has since supported 30 law students.