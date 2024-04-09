Nigeria: Ignore Social Media Rumours About My Credentials - Aiyedatiwa

Ondo State governor, Hon. Lucky Aiyedatiwa has charged his supporters to disregard rumours being peddled on the social media about his credentials.

Aiyedatiwa who spoke about the controversy trailing his certificates and academic records, assured his supporters to relax and not bother themselves about the social media gossip.

The Governor stated this while addressing the 130 traditional rulers who came to throw their weight behind his ambition as their preferred candidate ahead of the All Progressives Congress (APC) primary election in the state.

Aiyedatiwa who took time to narrate his educational journey from primary school to tertiary institution, denounced all false accusations about his academic record.

He called on the monarchs and party loyalists to ignore over-ambitious politicians and individuals flooding the social media to accuse him of not qualified for allegedly parading fake certificates.

Governor Aiyedatiwa charged his supporters and party faithful to remain focused in their support for his administration, and in his target of clinching the APC governorship ticket at the primary election scheduled for April 20th, 2024 and eventually winning in the November 16th gubernatorial election.

The Chairman of the 130 kings in Ondo State, Oba Samuel Adeoye, the Molokun of Atijere Kingdom, had announced the delegation's endorsement of the governor for the forthcoming primary and general election in the state.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Nigeria ICT Education By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

The traditional rulers also raised several demands during the meeting, including a request for 5 per cent of local government allocation to traditional rulers, provision of vehicles for the kings to enhance mobility, periodic grading for Obas, healthcare support for sick rulers, and direct placement of their staff under their authority for disciplinary actions.

In response, Governor Aiyedatiwa assured his visitors that their demands were duly noted.

He mentioned that the issue of 5 per cent allocation of local government to traditional rulers was already under consideration, promising to address it within a week.

The Ondo State governor also expressed willingness to provide vehicles for traditional rulers in phases and agreed to place their staff directly under their authority.

Regarding the periodic upgrade of Obas, the governor affirmed the administration's commitment to reviewing and implementing upgrades as necessary.

He assured his guests that support extended to farmers would also benefit those who have farmland, citing the recent distribution of maize to stabilise market prices.

Additionally, the governor reiterated the government's commitment to supporting sick monarchs with healthcare services.