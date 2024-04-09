Nigeria: Court Fines Actress Halima Abubakar N10m for Defaming Apostle Suleman

8 April 2024
Leadership (Abuja)
By Affa Acho

The Federal High Court in Abuja has slammed a fine of N10 million on actress Halima Abubakar for defaming the General Overseer of Omega Fire Ministry Worldwide, Apostle Johnson Suleman.

The judgement delivered by Justice Enobie Obanor, in case no: FCT/HC/ CV/ 3413/2022, noted that the statements published by Halima Abubakar against Apostle Suleman were false and malicious.

The court directed the actress to publish a retraction of her defamatory statements published on her Instagram handle @Halimabubakar and on several online blogs and newspapers.

It further granted an injunction restraining the actress by herself, agents or servants or otherwise from further publishing or causing to be published the said or similar statements defamatory of the Suleman.

The court also ordered the defendant to pay Apostle Suleiman the sum of N20million being legal fee paid to his Counsel, who handled the suit.

Reacting on X, a social media user with handle @FunkeSamuel said: "Na wa o, so all these heavy allegations against this man of God have zero evidence, people get mind sha, shame on Halima Abubakar and her agents of darkness, this serves her well and those like her."

Another user @Joshua_Fidelis wrote: "this serve her right, how dare you attack this Man of God will such heavy accusations without even an atom of evidence, hope her sponsors will come help her out na, crazy world indeed."

