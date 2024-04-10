Liberia: Cllr. Gongloe Urges LNBA to Lead the Fight for the War and Economic Crimes Court

Monrovia — The former President of the Liberia National Bar Association (LNBA) and standard bearer of the Liberian People's Party (LPP), Cllr. Tiawan Gongloe, has admonished members of the Liberian National Bar Association (LNBA) to muster the courage to play a leading role in advocating for the establishment of the war and economic crimes court for Liberia.

Cllr. Gongloe made the call when he served as the guest speaker at the Liberia National Bar Association's Assembly held from Friday, April 5-6, 2024, in Monrovia.

He explained to his audience, mostly lawyers, that the war and economic crimes court are the paths through which the country can experience sustained peace, progress, and prosperity.

The LNBA former president hailed the decision of the assembly to join other civil society organizations in supporting the court.

"I call on all of you to support this position and lead the process of creating awareness throughout the country. Awareness cannot be created by remaining silent," he noted.

Cllr. Gongloe said Liberians should not allow the momentum now existing in the country for the establishment of the war and economic crimes court to die. "We must support President Joseph Boakai's call for the courts to not die."

The human rights lawyer commended Cllr. Fonati Koffa, Speaker of the House of Representatives, for his leadership demonstrated by passing a resolution for the establishment of the war and economic crimes court. It's based on his hard work that the House passed a resolution.

Cllr. Gongloe said Liberians and the world are looking up to the Senate to concur with the House of Representatives.

"The Senate must not be obstructionist for the second time. I want to also publicly commend our colleagues at the Independent Human Rights Commission led by their Chairman, Cllr. T. Dempster Brown, for their advocacy for the establishment of the war and economic crimes court," Gongloe noted.

Gongloe told the bar that they should be proactive in advocating for the establishment of the war and economic crimes court in support of the LNBA's 2019 resolution.

For his part, Ghana Ambassador to Liberia, H. E. Kingsford Amoako, said the Continent has been berated with complex legal issues ranging from corruption, abuse of human rights, irregular land administration systems, injustice and unfairness, inequalities in all sectors, bad governance system, poor corporate governance, and copyright infringement.

He narrated that the legal profession, as they all know, is a noble one that has always served equality and justice to humanity.

"It is worth noting that Law is an integral part of human existence and has no doubt played a very pivotal role both as an instrument and as a source of innovation in the geo-political and socio-economic development of many nations," he averred.

He added that it is very imperative to note that a strong legal system is a catalyst for development. Some key areas the legal fraternity may wish to address going forward may include the amendment or review of some key areas of the current Constitution to address issues such as; Clarification on ownership of land for Non-ECOWAS Nationals resident in Liberia; immigration challenges continuously faced by age-old minority tribes residing in Liberia; Laws surrounding dual citizenship; and Employee rights and Employer responsibilities and tenureship position.

Her Honor Sie-A-Nyene G. Yuoh, Chief Justice, delivering a special statement on behalf of the Supreme Court of Liberia said it is imperative that all individuals within the country hold sacred the adherence to the rule of law at all times.

Chief Justice Yuoh said that even where allegations of the commission of an offense are brought up, due process must at all times be accorded to the accused. "This right to due process is sacredly embedded in the Constitution," she emphasized.

The Chief Justice noted that it is imperative that the prosecution arms of government proactively exercise its authority to ensure that perpetrators of offenses are prosecuted irrespective of their statuses or affiliations.

She admonished the prosecution arms (ministry of justice & LACC) to be aware that the court cannot adjudicate perpetrators of offenses; noting that cases are to be properly filed before court for adjudication and not contrary.

The Chief Justice commended the LNBA through its President Cllr. Sylvester D. Rennie for the assembly and also for maintaining a cordial working relationship with the Supreme Court.