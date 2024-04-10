Liberia: Shaita FC Football Club Secures First Division Promotion

Monrovia — Liberia Football Association's second division team, Shaita Football Club, has secured promotion to the first division league of Liberian football. The Caresubury boys' promotion to the top tier of Liberian football was confirmed on Tuesday, April 9, 2024, after a 3-1 win over Junior Professionals FC in the LFA Second Division league.

A brace from Momo Blamo and a goal from Abraham Kamara were enough to seal maximum points for Shaita FC's promotion to the top flight. Shaita FC has automatically gained promotion to the first division after accumulating a total of 61 points from 28 matches, a point none of the teams below the top three can reach at the end of the league. Tuesday's result means Shaita has mathematically booked their place in the top league for the 2024/2025 season since their promotion to the second division over five years ago.

Shaita is second on the log with 61 points, three points behind first-place Blackman Warriors, who have also qualified. Formerly Tony FC, they lost three of their 28 games played in the league. They won 17 and drew 7 of their 28 games, scoring a total of 62 goals and conceding 23. At the end of the season, the top three teams in the second division league will be promoted to the top flight.

In other matches played, league leaders Blackman Warriors suffered a 2-0 defeat away at Sinoe NPA FC, who has moved to third place on the table. Sinoe NPA's victory over the league leaders has given them hope of gaining promotion to the first division. Also, Discoveries SA and Pags FC settled to a goalless draw, while Philadelphia Lone Star and Nimba United played out to a 1-1 draw. Margibi FC secured a 2-1 win over Nimba FC, while Wologisi FC came from two goals down to draw with Gardnerville FC 2-2. Samira FC dumped Jubilee FC 6-0 in a one-sided encounter.