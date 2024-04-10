Liberia: Healthy Hands Initiative Dedicates a Hand Pump for Orphans At Inshallah Orphanage Home

Monrovia — Healthy Hands Initiative has dedicated a modern hand-pump for occupants of the Ishallah Orphanage in Barnesville-Kebbah, Montserrado County.

The project was implemented by Orphanage Concern through REACH Liberia.

The total cost attached to the project is one thousand five hundred United States Dollars (1,500USD).

Speaking during the dedication of the Hand-pump, Healthy Initiative Country Representative, Madam Ne-Suah M. B. Livingston, stated that the project is part of efforts by her organization to provide safe drinking water to the less-privileged.

Madam Livingston disclosed that the next phases of the project is expected to affect another orphanage in Brewerville and a disabled home in Rehab, Paynesville, Montserrado.

She admonished the administration of the orphanage and community dwellers to maintain the hand-pump.

The Ishallah Orphanage has a total occupant of 36 children and the Hand-pump will also be used by residents of the neighborhood.

Speaking on behalf of the orphans, Lewis Williams and Martha Kollie thanked Healthy Hands Initiative for bringing safe drinking water at their door stairs.

Lewis and Martha recounted how neighbors lashed at them for fetching water at their hand-pumps before the installation of their own hand-pump today.