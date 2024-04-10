Nigeria: Naca Sends Sallah Greetings to Muslims Nationwide

As Muslims worldwide rejoice in the festivities of Eid el-Fitr, which signifies the conclusion of the sacred month of Ramadan, the National Agency for the Control of AIDS,NACA,has sent warm greetings and blessings to all Muslim faithful in Nigeria.

Dr Temitope Ilori, the Director General of NACA, in the message, emphasized the significance of the auspicious occasion, highlighting its role not only in concluding a period of fasting, prayer, and introspection but also in fostering unity, compassion, and generosity within the Muslim community and beyond.

"On behalf of NACA, I convey heartfelt wishes of peace, joy, and prosperity to our Muslim brothers and sisters nationwide as they celebrate the joyous occasion of Eid el-Fitr. May this moment bring abundant blessings, renewed resilience, and spiritual fulfilment to all,"she said in the greetings conveyed through the agency's Head Public Relations and Protocol,Toyin Aderibigbe.

She underscored the profound importance of Eid el-Fitr in Islam, embodying principles of forgiveness, gratitude, and solidarity.

Dr. Ilori encouraged gatherings of families and friends to share in festive meals, exchange gifts, and extend acts of kindness to the less fortunate.

Additionally, Dr Ilori urged Muslims to maintain their commitment to purity and sanctity observed during Ramadan, advising against engaging in risky sexual behaviours.

"By adhering to Islamic teachings and practising abstinence or safe sexual practices, individuals can safeguard themselves and their partners from the transmission of HIV/AIDS and other sexually transmitted infections," she emphasized.

She reaffirmd NACA's dedication to promoting health, well-being, and inclusivity for all communities, irrespective of faith or background.

"In the spirit of solidarity and empathy, all of us at NACA extend warm wishes for a joyous and tranquil Sallah to everyone celebrating Eid el-Fitr," she added.