Nigeria: Eid-Il-Fitr - Show Empathy, Uplift the Needy - Rep Laguda Urges Nigerians

Chairman, House Committee on Polytechnic and Technical Education, Fuad Laguda representing Surulere Constituency 1 has urged Nigerians to carry forward the lessons of Ramadan by being compassionate and showing utmost empathy for others in their daily lives.

Fuad Laguda who made this known in a special Eid Mubarak message, via his X handle, admonished Muslims in Surulere and across the world to uplift those in need and strengthen the bond of togetherness, to promote peace and brotherhood in our communities.

Extending his warmest regard to Muslims across the world, FKL noted that Nigerians and indeed Muslims around the world should cherish the spirit of togetherness & gratitude, reflecting on the blessings & mercy of Almighty Allah, learnt while observing the Ramadan rites.

He wrote, "On this joyous occasion of Eid-il-Fitr, I extend warm greetings to all Muslims in Surulere and across the world."

"Having fulfilled the rites in the month of Ramadan, let us cherish the spirit of togetherness & gratitude, reflecting on the blessings & mercy of Almighty Allah & carry forward the lessons of compassion & empathy into our daily lives."

May the spirit of Eid inspire us to spread kindness, uplift those in need & strengthen the bonds of brotherhood within our communities."

Recall that the Sultan of Sokoto, Abubakar Sa'ad III declared Wednesday Eid-el-Fitr after sighting the moon late Tuesday night.