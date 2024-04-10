Nigeria: Eid-El-Fitr - Dafinone Prays for Peace, Harmony

The Senator representing the esteemed people of Delta Central Senatorial District, Senator Ede Dafinone, extends his warmest greetings and felicitations to the Muslim community on the joyous occasion of Eid-el-Fitri.

As Muslims around the world mark the end of Ramadan, a month of fasting, prayer, and reflection, Senator Dafinone joins in celebrating the spirit of unity, compassion, and charity that defines this auspicious day.

In his message, Senator Dafinone emphasizes the importance of peace, tolerance, and understanding among all Nigerians, irrespective of religious beliefs. He acknowledges the significant contributions of the Muslim community to the socio-economic and cultural fabric of our nation and reaffirms his commitment to promoting religious harmony and coexistence.

Senator Dafinone urges Muslims to continue upholding the values of love, compassion, and generosity embodied in the teachings of Islam. He encourages them to use this festive period as an opportunity for spiritual renewal, personal growth, and community service.

In his capacity as a representative of the people, Senator Dafinone reassures the Muslim community in Delta Central of his unwavering support and commitment to addressing their needs and concerns. He pledges to continue working tirelessly to ensure that all constituents, regardless of religious affiliation, enjoy equal rights, opportunities, and access to essential services.

As we celebrate Eid-el-Fitri amidst global economic and security challenges, Senator Dafinone urges everyone to be moderate in their celebration, adhere to public peace and take personal safety precautions during this festive season.

"I wish the Muslim community in Delta Central and the country at large a joyous Eid filled with blessings, happiness, and prosperity. May this auspicious occasion bring peace, harmony, and unity to our nation."