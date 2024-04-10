Liberia: House Probes Allegations of Corruption Involving the Minister of State

Capitol Hill — The House of Representatives' Plenary has tasked its Committee on Executive to investigate allegations of corruption involving Presidential Affairs Minister Sylvester Grigsby.

This decision follows a communication from Rep. Yekeh Y. Kolubah (District #10, Montserrado County), accusing Minister Grisby of requesting US$5 million from the National Social Security and Welfare Corporation (NASSCORP) before the presidential inauguration.

Said Rep. Kolubah: "Mr. Speaker and distinguished colleagues, on January 17, 2024 a communication was sent to the Director General of the National Social Security Corporation by Hon. Sylvester M. Grigsby the Advisor to the President - Elect at the time, requesting 5million from National Social Security Corporation for the inauguration program of President-Elect, Amb. Joseph N. Boakai, Sr. Meanwhile, since the end of the program, we have yet to receive any report on the sources of revenue for the program and the total expenditure."

Rep. Kolubah urged the House to investigate whether Minister Grisby, as an advisor to the then-president-elect, had the authority to make such a request. He also called for an inquiry into whether this was the sole source of revenue for the inauguration.

Additionally, the Montserrado County District #10 Representative alleged receiving a US$4,500 coupon from the Ministry of State, headed by Minister Grigsby, to procure materials from the J. Mart Showroom.

"In view of the above stated, I am craving the indulgence of the Plenary of the House of Representatives to invite, in plenary, the Minister of State for Presidential Affairs and the Director General of the National Social Security Corporation to address themselves to the above-mentioned issues with documentations for the Liberian people to understand the rationale of the Ministry and National Social Security Corporation in these kinds of actions," he urged.

He emphasized the importance of combating corruption and noted President Boakai's commitment to this cause during his election campaign. Rep. Kolubah expressed concern about signs of corruption emerging and called for swift action to curb it.

Following the reading of his communication, the House, through a majority vote, mandated its Committee on Executive to investigate the allegations and report with a set of recommendations.

Meanwhile, the office of the Minister of State for Presidential Affairs has not responded to these allegations or the House's decision.