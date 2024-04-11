Nigeria: Chef Tolu Eros Settles Jollof Wars With 'Unity Jollof', Featuring Hollywood Star Micheal Jordan, Others

The fierce rivalry between Ghana and Nigeria on who makes the better Jollof Rice has gone on for so long and has been so intense that it has garnered international recognition.

The fierce rivalry between Ghana and Nigeria on who makes the better Jollof Rice has gone on for so long and has been so intense that it has garnered international recognition.

Some say neither country should claim to be the Jollof superstar because the dish originated in Senegal. However, the sister countries of Ghana and Nigeria seem unfazed about the dish's origins, as they have owned it and given it the now "iconic status."

To this end, Chase Sapphire, a line of credit cards in the US in partnership with Chef Eros, launched a 60-second video campaign called "Taste of West Africa" featuring the actor and other celebrities, including WNBA player Chiney Ogwumike, former NBA player Pops Mensah Bonsu, musician and producer Sarz, actor and DJ Tony Okungbowa, and actor Michael Oloyede.

Chef Eros, 36, who calls himself The Billionaire Chef, is a professional chef, passionate about putting Nigerian food on the world map.

His passion for food and hospitality led him to create thriving food and restaurant brands in Nigeria and the US.

The video, directed by Academy Award-nominated cinematographer Bradford Young, shows the celebrities enjoying delicious West African delicacies prepared by Nigerian celebrity Chef Tolu "Eros" Erogbogbo.

Chef Eros served an array of exquisite African dishes, but when the almighty Jollof Rice was brought to the table, Michael immediately asked, 'So what Jollof rice is the best?'

The table came alive as it had a Nigerian, a Ghanaian, and others reacting and responding. Upon tasting the meal, Jordan and the other guests nodded in unison, certifying that the creative spin on the famous jollof rice tasted just right.

Jollof to the world

Chef Eros, also known as the "Billionaire Chef," introduces what's on the menu for the day in a short film.

Instead of taking sides in the ongoing debate about which country makes the best jollof rice, he presents a recipe that combines the unique flavours and ingredients from each country into one dish he calls the "Unity Jollof."

He said this dish aims to bridge cultural gaps and unite people through food.

"I combined the influences of the three major jollof rice - the Ghanaian with their perfumed rice, the Nigerian with the smoke and spice, and the Senegalese with the use of vegetables," he tells Okay Africa.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Nigeria Entertainment By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Complex Magazine quotes Stanley Lumax, Executive Director of Brand Marketing at Chase, saying, "This spot shows an unscripted conversation that gives both those familiar and those curious an authentic look at the ongoing debate on who makes the best Jollof. More significantly, it leaves room for unity, which is the important takeaway beyond all the debate."

About jollof rice

Historians believe the dish originated in Senegal and Gambia during colonial rule in West Africa between 1860 and 1940.

This West African rice dish is typically made with long-grain rice, tomatoes, chillies, onions, spices, and sometimes other vegetables and meat in a single pot. However, its ingredients and preparation methods vary across regions. The dish's origins is traced to Senegal.

Regional variations are a source of competition between West African countries, particularly Nigeria and Ghana, over whose version is the best; in the 2010s, this developed into a friendly rivalry known as the "Jollof Wars."

In French-speaking West Africa, a variation of the dish is known as riz au gras.