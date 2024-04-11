Nigeria: Actor Jnr Pope Odonwodo Is Dead

The actor died on Tuesday.

Nollywood star Jnr Pope Odonwodo is dead.

Pope Odonwodo and four other actors reportedly drowned after his boat capsized in the Anam River while returning from a movie shoot.

Filmmaker Sam Olatunji broke the news of his death on Instagram.

The Delta State Chairperson of the Actors Guild of Nigeria (AGN), Emma Onyemeziem, also confirmed to Vanguard that the corpse had been deposited in the morgue.

Pope's last social media post was a video of him and four others travelling to the movie location on a boat.

In his video, the 39-year-old actor mentioned that he is an only child and has three children to raise.

He wrote in his caption, "See me lamenting. The risk we take to entertain you: crossing river 9ja yesterday with no life jacket.... Na wahooooo Who does that ??"

His colleagues have taken to different social media platforms to mourn his shocking death.

The father of three had, in 2021, escaped death after a fire incident destroyed his house.

The actor, who said he was so thankful to God for saving his entire family, took to his Instagram handle to show appreciation to God.

He said his house went up in flames while the family was sleeping, but God intervened, adding that he was safe and no one sustained any injury.

In 2006, Jnr Pope joined the Nigerian movie industry (Nollywood) and started attending movie auditions and acting as a minor character in movies.

In the early days of his career, Pope usually played the roles of a bodyguard, palace attendant, and servant. Pope became famous in 2007 after acting in the Nollywood blockbuster movie Secret Adventures, directed by Tchidi Chikere.

He has acted in more than 150 Nollywood movies which include: "Secret Adventures", "Mad sex", "Bitter Generation", "Vengeance of Bullet", "The Cat", "The Generals", "Wrong Initiation" among others.