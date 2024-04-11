Liberia: GOL, Partners Assess Joint Nat'l Sectoral Portfolio Performance Review

The government, through the Ministry of Finance and Development Planning, particularly its Department of Economic Management, in collaboration with development partners, has concluded a four-day national joint sectoral portfolio performance review across all sectors, which included various ministries and agencies of government.

The four-day event was meant to strengthen national development and aid coordination across government as well as re-engage and review development financing across all sectors by setting the tone for effective aid dialogue, coordination, management, and leadership.

It was held from April 8-11, 2024, at a resort in Sinkor with support from the United Nations Development Program (UNDP).

Speaking at the opening ceremony, Liberia's Deputy Minister for Economic Management at the Ministry of Finance and Development Planning, Dehpue Y. Zuo, who spoke on behalf of the Liberian government, thanked all development partners for supporting Liberia's development drive and commitment toward strong coordination and partnership.

He reaffirmed President Boakai's steady commitment to set a constructive example for national development across the country.

According to him, President Boikai's vision for a new Liberia is outlined in the ARREST agenda platform, which will not be achieved without strong commitment from development partners, key sector heads, as well as civil society and private sector actors.

Zuo stressed that it is important to open the dialogue that brings together development partners and citizens and find support as "we prepare the national development plan called the ARREST agenda."

He noted that during the four days, participants will have used the opportunity to launch an acquaintance with all ministers and development partners to ensure the agenda platform is understandable and ensure cooperation in all policy documents going forward to 2030.

Zuo said, "We are going to assess where we are, review recommendations, and review the existing portfolio to help create a new development plan for Liberia."

In remarks, World Bank Country Manager, Ms. Georgia Wallen, said the government of Liberia should focus on value for money and maximize the use of skills and concessional results.

"We also need to maximize the taxpayer dollars for development purposes," she asserted.

"Going forward, let us keep the people of Liberia first during our discussions and measure the impact of growth by thinking together about how we can move from business as usual to an opportunity that needs to be scaled off," Ms. Wallen advised.

Also speaking, African Development Bank Country Manager for Liberia, Benedict Kanu, said the event will enable all partners to exchange ideas and understand development gaps across the country.

He disclosed that in 1964, Liberia was instrumental in the creation of the African Development Bank.

"The government needs to lead the development process, emphasizing private investment to realign official development assistance," Mr. Kanu suggested.

Additionally, Mr. Kanu has admonished the government to focus on foreign direct investment.

At the same time, United States Agency for International Development (USAID) Country Representative, Mr. James Wright, urged the Liberian government to implement anti-corruption policies to prosecute those responsible for corruption.

"We will undertake extensive consultations with our government counterparts at national, county, and district levels with civil society, private sector organizations, and other development partners," he said.

For his part, Deputy German Head of Mission to Liberia, Peter Speyrer, praised the government's ongoing development drive under the ARREST agenda and pledged the international community's unwavering support for standing shoulder to shoulder with Liberia as the government strives to build Liberia.

According to him, the mandate President Boakai received from Liberians is a profound responsibility, adding that there is no doubt that the president and his team will lead with integrity, transparency, and commitment to progress.

"I would like to acknowledge the ambitious ARREST agenda outlined by President Boakai, particularly his steadfast fight for the rule of law, accountability, and transparency, which deserve respect and support," he said.

Speyrer went on to say that international partners recognize the challenges that lie ahead and are committed to standing shoulder to shoulder with Liberia as the country strives to build a more just, equitable, and prosperous society.

"Together, we can work towards a future where every Liberian has the opportunity to fulfill their potential, where the rule of law prevails, and where democracy flourishes," he concluded.