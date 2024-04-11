Nigeria: How Nigerian Scholar Invented Insect Control Technology for Farmers in Brazil

Nigerian scholar, Dr Abdulrazak Ibrahim, invented an insect control technology that is protecting farmers' crops in Brazil.

The genetic engineer co-led an African-Brazil project that is responsible for the creation of the first-ever biolistic facility to be in Northern Nigeria.

Ibrahim said he got the inspiration to delve into science, technology and innovation pathways fields of knowledge from Obafemi Awolowo University's Professor Funso Sonaiya.

His invention which he patented with deposits at the Brazilian Industrial Property Organization, has consequently saved farmers from crop wastage.

It has helped the South American country from losing a large chunk of her potential food produce to the insects.

Ibrahim is an agricultural biotechnologist and Agricultural Research for Development (AR4D) expert with over 20 years of experience within Africa's National Agricultural Research and Innovation System (NARIS), South America and the Tropical Agriculture Platform (TAP) framework.

He obtained a Ph.D. in Molecular Biology at the Universidade de Brasilia (UnB), Brazil; a master's degree in Biochemistry from Universidade Federal do Ceara (UFC), Fortaleza, Brazil, and a BSc degree in Biochemistry from Bayero University, Kano, Nigeria.

He is experienced in capacity development, agricultural Innovation systems (AIS), food systems approach, plant biotechnology stewardship, stakeholder engagement, development of transgenic crops, laboratory and field management of GMCrops, biosafety and foresight.