Nigeria: Sack - We're Living in Fear - CBN Staff

Members of staff of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) have disclosed they are living in constant fear over the ongoing sacking since the appointment of Dr Olayemi Cardoso as the Governor.

The CBN workers who spoke with Daily Trust said no department can be spared in the continued sacking ravaging the apex bank.

The country's apex bank staff said this in reaction to disengagement of another 50 of their colleagues on Monday.

Daily Trust reliably learnt that about 117 people have been shown the way out in the last 20 days, cutting across 29 departments.

The termination of appointments affects directors, deputy directors, assistant directors, principal managers, senior managers and lower ranking staff.

Speaking about the disturbing development, one of the staff said, "We have seen indiscriminate sacking in procurement, development finance and the medical services department. What it means is that other departments will follow soon.

"I am worried that they will come for all those that worked closely with the sacked directors. The apprehension is not good for productivity and it is also bad for the system.

Another senior staff member said: "A lot of people who received their sack letter just kept quiet and left their various offices. They feel helpless by the way the system is structured."

The CBN under Cardoso has witnessed many changes but in policies and personnel directly away from what his embattled predecessor, Godwin Emefiele, had.

Even the vendors have been grumbling as some who completed their contract to the CBN since last June have their payment kept perpetually in view by the new management.

This has persisted over suspicion that they might have benefitted from the management of Emefiele.