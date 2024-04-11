Nigeria: Cleric to Nigerians - Stop Cursing President, Others

Nigerians have been urged to stop cursing President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and other leaders over the hardship and other socio-economic challenges facing the country.

The Chief Imam and Grand-Mufti of Al-Huda Mosque Byazhin, Kubwa, Abuja, Dr Rafee Busayree Al-Ijebuwi, made the call on Wednesday in his Eid-el-Fitri khutbah (sermon) titled, 'No fleeing from Allah but refuge with Him', after the two units of prayers offered at the end of the 2024 Ramadan fasting.

He noted that this year's Ramadan came at a hard time when the minds of the citizens sloped into impatience with their government because of the reforms embarked upon by President Tinubu. "I do not think that any of the good Muslims does not know for certain that there is no fleeing from Allah but to take refuge with Him and pray that the Omnipotent Allah should provide President Tinubu with members of cabinet who shall never fear criticism.

"My appeal to those who meet our politicians with taunting and cursing is: take it easy, because, when a man who drank wine was taken to the Prophet Muhammad and some people lambasted him saying: May Allah disgrace you! But the Messenger of Allah (Muhammad) snubbed them and said: (No! Do not assist Satan upon him) that anger may induce an obstinate persistence on the crimes," Dr Al-Ijebuwi said.

He urged Muslims to remember the recommended six days fasting from the current month of lunar month of Shawwal as Prophet Muhammadu said that 'Whosoever fasts in Ramadan and follows it with extra six days from Shawwal; then shall have a lifespan fasting reward', which means that the six added to Ramadan make a total of 360 days reward because each good act is paid back 10-fold.

The cleric also urged Muslims to allow males and females of marriageable ages engaged in legitimate marriages.