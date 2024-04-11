Nigeria: TV Pundit Apologises for 'Classist' Comment Against Barca Youngster Yamal

11 April 2024
Vanguard (Lagos)

Former Atletico Madrid assistant manager German Burgos has apologised for an offensive comment aimed at Barcelona winger Lamine Yamal when he was working as a TV pundit.

Burgos was commentating for Spanish television channel Movistar on Barcelona's 3-2 win at Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League quarter-final first leg.

After seeing footage of Yamal juggling a football, Burgos said the 16-year-old would "end up at a traffic light" if his career failed, seemingly suggesting he would beg for money by performing tricks.

Spanish media labelled the comment "classist" and Burgos, who was previously Diego Simeone's former assistant coach at Atletico, was forced to apologise after both sides boycotted post-match interviews with the broadcaster after the game in protest.

"It was a comment not trying to hurt anyone, if anyone felt offended, I apologise publicly," Burgos said on Movistar.

"In these times you have to adapt to everything and that is what we are doing."

Later Burgos published a statement on his Instagram account reiterating his apologies.

"It was not my intention to hurt Lamine Yamal in any way, nor Barcelona, the players, UEFA or Movistar Plus where I work," wrote Burgos.

"I made a joke about his quality and to hail his virtues, in no case was it about any ethnicity or social class."

Movistar also apologised for the comment aimed at Yamal, who on Wednesday was one of two Barcelona players along with 17-year-old defender Pau Cubarsi to become the youngest in history to feature in the quarter-finals of the Champions League.

Yamal, who is Spain's youngest ever player and goalscorer, has taken La Liga by storm this season and is set to be in his country's squad for Euro 2024.

