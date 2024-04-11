Nigeria: Reps Minority, PDP Caucuses Disown Coalition Seeking Damagun's Resignation

10 April 2024
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Itodo Daniel Sule

The House of Representatives Minority Caucus and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Caucus in the Green Chamber have disowned the coalition of opposition lawmakers led by Rep. Ikenga Ugochinyere, stating that such a body is unknown to the parliament.

This was contained in a statement co-signed by all the minority caucus leaders, including Kingsley Chinda (Caucus leader), Ali Madaki (deputy leader), Ali Isah J.C. (Minority Whip), and George Ozodinobi (Deputy Minority Whip).

Ugochinyere, alongside Reps. Paul Shehu, Abdulmaleek Danga, Midaa Balami, Aliyu Mustapha, and Awaji-Inombek Abiante, had addressed a press conference in Abuja on Monday alongside five other lawmakers, claiming that 60 PDP lawmakers, whom he spoke for, have demanded the resignation of the party's acting national chairman, Umar Iliya Damagun, over alleged anti-party activities.

The other lawmakers who addressed the press conference But reacting, the minority leadership in the House disowned the group, stating that such a body is never known to the parliament and is not part of the group.

