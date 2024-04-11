Nigeria: Computer Village Relocation Delayed As Lasg Insists On Developer's Disengagement

The upgrading of the Katangua ICT Market may be delayed further as the Lagos State Government insists that it has terminated its contract with the project's consultant, Bridgeway Global Project Ltd.

Dr Olajide Babatunde, the Special Adviser to the Lagos State Governor on e-GIS and Urban Development, who visited the market at the weekend, said the consultant's contract with the state government was terminated two years ago.

He alleged that even with the termination of its agreement with the consultant over non-performance, the consultant was still occupying and collecting illegal fees from the traders in the market.

It was learnt that the state government mooted the idea in April, 2017; to relocate the computer village from Ikeja to the ICT Park in Katangowa in Agbado/Oke-Odo Local Council Development Area (LCDA).

Dr Babatunde explained that, "We are trying to reorganise all our markets. I will give you an example. In Ikeja, we have a computer village. The computer village is being relocated. We are relocating them to Katangowa. It is not just the computer village alone. Other activities will happen in the Katangowa market."

Reacting on the development of the new market, he said, "It is illegal for the consultant or his representatives to collect any fees or money from anyone under the guise of the development of the market after termination of their contract.

"The Urban Development Department in the Ministry of Physical Planning and Urban Development headed by Mrs Bola Bello has taken over the management of the project till further notice." (NAN)