Nigeria: Computer Village Relocation Delayed As Lasg Insists On Developer's Disengagement

10 April 2024
Daily Trust (Abuja)

The upgrading of the Katangua ICT Market may be delayed further as the Lagos State Government insists that it has terminated its contract with the project's consultant, Bridgeway Global Project Ltd.

Dr Olajide Babatunde, the Special Adviser to the Lagos State Governor on e-GIS and Urban Development, who visited the market at the weekend, said the consultant's contract with the state government was terminated two years ago.

He alleged that even with the termination of its agreement with the consultant over non-performance, the consultant was still occupying and collecting illegal fees from the traders in the market.

It was learnt that the state government mooted the idea in April, 2017; to relocate the computer village from Ikeja to the ICT Park in Katangowa in Agbado/Oke-Odo Local Council Development Area (LCDA).

Dr Babatunde explained that, "We are trying to reorganise all our markets. I will give you an example. In Ikeja, we have a computer village. The computer village is being relocated. We are relocating them to Katangowa. It is not just the computer village alone. Other activities will happen in the Katangowa market."

Reacting on the development of the new market, he said, "It is illegal for the consultant or his representatives to collect any fees or money from anyone under the guise of the development of the market after termination of their contract.

"The Urban Development Department in the Ministry of Physical Planning and Urban Development headed by Mrs Bola Bello has taken over the management of the project till further notice." (NAN)

Read the original article on Daily Trust.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 Daily Trust. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 400 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.