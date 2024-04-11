Nigeria: Pharmacists Demand Action On Consultant Cadre for Conhess

Pharmacists under the umbrella of the Association of Hospital and Administrative Pharmacists of Nigeria (AHAPN) have called for the immediate implementation of the Pharmacists' Consultant Cadre on CONHESS 13-15 in federal tertiary hospitals.

The pay structure was approved by the federal government in September 2023.

The national chairman of AHAPN, Olabode Ogunjemiyo, who expressed his disappointment at the non-compliance with the directive by the relevant agencies, despite approval by the Federal Civil Service Commission, appealed for expedited action on the matter.

He said doing so would ensure that no profession is shortchanged in the health sector.

In a letter addressed to the permanent secretary, Federal Ministry of Health and Social Welfare, Daju Kachollom; Ogunjemiyo commended her efforts in ensuring that the Consultant Pharmacists' Cadre and harmonisation of call duty allowance for pharmacists with the doctor of pharmacy degree becomes a reality.

He appealed for the implementation of the government approval as contained in the circular from the Federal Ministry of Health and Social Welfare with reference number C5516/Vol.11/289 and dated 14th September, 2023.

Ogunjemiyo referred to the circular to all CMDs and MDs of all federal tertiary hospitals, which directed the "immediate implementation of Pharmacists' Consultant Cadre with strict adherence to the clarification/guidelines provided by the Office of the Head of Civil Service of the Federation (OHCSF) in circular Ref. No.HCSF/SPSO/DD/E&WP/64508 of 9th June, 2021 to ensure uniform implementation."

AHAPN, which is the technical arm of the Pharmaceutical Society of Nigeria (PSN), an umbrella body of Pharmacists practicing the profession in the Hospitals, Regulatory and Administrative sectors in Nigeria, also demanded for the release of the establishment positions for the conversion of the relevant officers in accordance with government directive.

"In a related development, a circular from the Federal Ministry of Health and Social Welfare with reference number DHS/1039/1/55 and dated 10th October, 2023 requesting for issuance of approved establishment positions for Consultant Pharmacists' Cadre in federal tertiary institutions by the Office of the Head of Civil Service of the Federation (OHSoF)," Ogunjemiyo disclosed.

According to him, the release of the approved establishment positions for each of the federal tertiary institutions is necessary for compliance and seamless operation of the circular.

"The Office of the Head of Civil Service of the Federation (OHCSOF) should also direct the creation of the specialist allowance on the IPPIS platform for access by the various Federal Health Institutions across the nation."

Speaking on the 4% Call Duty Allowance for Pharm D Holders as approved according to the circular from the Federal Ministry of Health and Social Welfare with reference number DHS/419/S.2/T/74 and dated 19th October, 2023; Ogunjemiyo expressed his delight that the directive for the harmonization of call duty allowance and other related allowances for pharmacists with Doctor of Pharmacy Degree with that of Doctor of Optometry would be a reality.

"The creation of the four percent call duty allowance on the IPPIS platform for pharmacists like those of their optometrist counterparts for ease of access by the various FHIs for the payment of PharmD holders is a welcome development."

He said the implementation of the directive will enable pharmacists to enjoy the remunerations as approved by the Federal Government.