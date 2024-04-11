Nigeria: Noun Postpones Chancellor's Investiture to Saturday

10 April 2024
Leadership (Abuja)
By Henry Tyohemba

National Open University of Nigeria (NOUN) has shifted the investiture of the Oba of Benin, Oba Ewuare II, as its new chancellor to Saturday.

The ceremony was earlier scheduled for tomorrow as one of the special events in the institution's 13th convocation.

A statement signed by the registrar of the university, Mr. Oladipo Ajayi, explained that the postponement became necessary because Thursday has been declared a public holiday by the federal government for the Eid-el-Fitr festival.

He said, "The federal government had earlier declared Tuesday and Wednesday this week as public holidays for the Muslim festival but the circumstance of the Ramadan moon-sighting has made the festival to be extended by a day."

Ajayi said the investiture of the chancellor will now hold on Saturday morning, the day of the convocation.

He regretted any inconvenience the postponement might have caused, describing the situation as an unforeseen one.

