Nigeria: Shalina Healthcare Thrives Despite Economic Challenges

Despite the economic turmoil of the past year, Shalina Healthcare, a leading multinational company with a focus on Africa, has credited its success to the unwavering support of its key distributors.

In a gathering held in Lagos, the company celebrated the culmination of the financial year, highlighting the crucial role played by its business partners in driving growth, under the theme "Driving Growth through Strong Business Partnerships."

The chief commercial officer of Shalina Healthcare West Africa, Arun Raj, expressed gratitude to the distributors, acknowledging their pivotal role in the company's growth trajectory.

"Despite facing challenges such as the departure of a leading brand from Nigeria, Shalina Healthcare remains committed to the Nigerian market," Raj said.

The managing director of Shalina Healthcare Nigeria, Mrs. Opeyemi Akinyele, described the past year as a testament to businesses' resilience, emphasizing the significance of reflecting on past achievements and planning for future success.

The corporate marketing Head of Shalina Healthcare, Folorunso Alaran recognised the invaluable contributions of the distributors, highlighting their dedication as integral to the company's triumphs.

The meeting also provided an avenue for feedback and suggestions from the business partners.

Notable partners like Alhaji Rasheed Adetoro of The Will of God Multipurpose Ventures and Tochukwu Agu of Atidam Pharmaceutical Limited commended Shalina Healthcare for its achievements and offered recommendations for further growth.

A key highlight was the presentation of the "Distributor Excellence Award" to outstanding partners, recognizing their exemplary performance and commitment to excellence.

Looking ahead to the new financial year, Shalina Healthcare remains optimistic about its prospects, driven by the strength of its partnerships and a steadfast commitment to providing accessible and affordable healthcare solutions to communities across Nigeria.