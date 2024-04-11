Nigeria: Kogi Oba's Wife Delivers Triplets After 17 Years

The people of Apata in Oworo District in Lokoja LGA of Kogi State went into jubilation on Monday when their queen delivered a set of triplets after 17 years of waiting.

It was learnt that the Queen, Olori Teniola-Faith, delivered the babies on Monday morning at the Federal Teaching Hospital, Lokoja, following which the palace of the Olu of Apata, Oba Fredrick Balogun, went agog with praise singing and dancing.

Reacting, Oba Balogun said, "This is our day of joy and rejoicing after receiving these precious gifts from God Almighty after several years of waiting and trusting Him.

"In fact, I'm short of words to thank God for what He has done to this royal family. No wonder people have gathered around to celebrate with us.

"Another impressive and wonderful thing our God has done to us is that the queen and the triplets are all in good health."

Oba Balogun further said that the arrival of the triplets was a sign that 2024 was a year of many goodies coming the way of not just Apata community, but Kogi and Nigeria as a whole. (NAN)