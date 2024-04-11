Nigeria: Police Nab 4 'Wanted' Robbers, Recover Rifles in Abuja

10 April 2024
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Abubakar Sadiq Isah

Operatives of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) police command have arrested four 'wanted' notorious armed robbers and recovered various kinds of rifles from them in Abuja.

The commissioner of police in the FCT, CP Benneth Igweh, who was speaking while parading the suspects at the command in Abuja, on Tuesday, said the arrest of the four notorious robbers was a sequel to the arrest of one of the gang members, Chukwuemeka Oputa, alias Pound and Dollar, on Friday, March 4, 2024.

He said the arrest of the four notorious robbers was carried out by police operatives of the Utako police division, led by CSP Victor O. Godfrey, on Monday, at about 2:04am at a hideout in one of the slums in the FCT.

He gave the names of those arrested as Praise Etta from Etung LGA Cross River State, Rafael Dave alias Rafy, from Guma LGA of Benue State and Thomas Akange from Makurdi Benue State.

"These arrested robbery suspects all resided along Aso Lugbe, along Airport Road, Abuja, and they have been responsible for some major robbery incidents around the axis and Utako area," he said.

The CP said the exhibits recovered from them included, four locally fabricated AK-47 rifles, 3 locally fabricated rifles using cartridges, an English pistol, one Dane gun, 3 AK-47 ammunitions, one assault rifle ammunition (5.56mm and one empty cartridge.

He said the suspects have all confessed to possessing more pistols, even though he said effort is being made to recover them as the investigation is still ongoing.

