Nigeria: APC Members Protest Alleged Plan for Shaibu's Defection From PDP

Members of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the Etsako West local government of Edo State yesterday staged a protest over the alleged planned defection of the impeached deputy governor, Philip Shaibu, to the party.

Shaibu, a member of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), was impeached by the State House of Assembly on Monday, fuelling speculation that he is on his way to the APC.

Daily Trust reports that party members from the 12 wards in his local government marched to the party secretariat with various placards to submit a petition against Shaibu's alleged readmittance into the party.

Speaking on behalf of the party stakeholders, Yakubu Musa noted that Shaibu's exit from the APC in 2020 brought peace and tranquillity to the party.

He appealed to the National Chairman of the party, Abdullahi Ganduje, Senator Adams Oshiomhole, and the State Acting Chairman, Jaret Tenebe, to prevent any attempt by Shaibu to return to the APC.

Responding, Musa Ebomhiana, the chief press secretary to Shaibu, said the protest was sponsored by some people to embarrass him.

"It was part of the grand plan designed by some individuals to embarrass Shaibu, but it can't deter him from wherever he is going. Nobody owns the party."

He said the party is owned by all Nigerians and that nobody can prevent anyone from joining any political party, noting "the more the merrier."