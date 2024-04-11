Nigeria: LP Nwc Challenges NLC's Sack of Abure As Chair

The National Working Committee (NWC) of the Labour Party (LP) has rejected the removal of the party's National Chairman, Julius Abure, and the dissolution of the committee by the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC).

In a statement on Tuesday by the LP's National Publicity Secretary, Obiora Ifoh, the party said the NLC is not a body recognized by the LP Constitution, warning that it would seek legal protection, if necessary, as it is a law-abiding entity.

On Monday, the NLC invalidated Abure's return as the LP National Chairman and the constitution of the NWC following a national convention held in Nnewi, Anambra State.

In a communiqué issued at the end of the NLC Political Commission Stakeholders meeting in Abuja, the NLC passed a vote of no confidence on the convention and the leadership that emerged from it.

The communique was signed by Prof. Theophilus Ndubuaku, Chairman of the NLC Political Commission; Mr. Abdulwahed Omar, former President of the NLC; and Mr. S.O.Z. Ejiofor, Chairman of the Board of Trustees of the Labour Party, among others. The NLC also approved the constitution of a Transition Committee under the leadership of the NLC Political Commission to manage the party's affairs in the interim.

In response, the Abure-led NWC expressed dismay at the NLC's attempt to assume powers it does not possess.

Ifoh insisted that the group is unrecognized by the LP and therefore lacks the authority to convene a meeting of stakeholders to deliberate, let alone make any decisions that would have a binding effect on a legally constituted party leadership.